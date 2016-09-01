Girls Tennis: Wingers blanked by Northfield

Emily Otteson put up a fight in a tight first set in No. 1 singles against Northfield's Molly Smith on Thursday before ultimately falling in a tiebreaker. That was the closest shot the Wingers had to winning a set as they fell 7-0 in the Big Nine Conference match in Northfield.

Otteson dropped her match 7-6 (7-5), 6-2, with the next closest singles match coming at No. 4 where the Raiders' Lauren Weber held off Graci Bettich, 6-2, 6-2.

In doubles, McKayla Muelken and Amy Jeranek dropped their match at No. 1 to the Northfield duo of Anna Weber and May Hayes, 6-2, 6-3. And at No. 3, the Wingers' Mya Benway and Chloe Struss lost 6-2, 6-2 to Sydney Noel and Mia Johnson.

Following the Labor Day break, Red Wing is back on the road Tuesday at Albert Lea.