Volleyball: Red Wing bests Goodhue in four

GOODHUE – Serving is an exercise in risk and reward. Just popping the ball over the net requires little skill and allows the defense an easy opportunity to settle into its offense. Adding some spin or velocity, or both, naturally give a chance to pick up a point by ace. It can also cause a serve receive to go awry and scuttle an offense before it even gets started.

But missing on those aggressive tactics can backfire.

Goodhue's 11 ace serves on Tuesday were a good thing. But the nine service errors in the first set, and 18 total in the match, were decidedly not.

Throw in the Wingers' finding a groove in the second set, and Red Wing's 3-1 (24-26, 25-17, 25-28, 25-22) victory came down to one simple thing: serving.

“That's the way we're going to stay in games. We need strong serving, get some blocks, we need that. And not a lot of unforced errors,” said Red Wing head coach Dave Lyons.

After the first set, that had the Wingers pick up just five offensive points, Red Wing settled in. The set offense was still missing at times, but the serving picked up and put the Wildcats in some bad spots.

“There were a couple of serve-receive rotations where we got stuck. And, honestly, those girls are good passers. I think it just got in their heads. Lyons has a nasty serve, we just have to be more mentally tough,” said Goodhue head coach Abbey McNamara. “Unforced errors are just mental mistakes. We had a lot of aces, but 18 errors is almost an entire game that we gave them. It's just things we'll have to work on.”

Mariah Tipcke led the Wildcats with five aces, followed by McKenzie Ryan's three, and Maddy Miller's two. Sydney Lodermeier had 17 kills, the only Goodhue player to notch more than five (Kennedy Buck).

Red Wing's offense was a little more evenly distributed. Madisyn Lyons had 12 kills, with Grace Pagel adding six. Vanessa Frazier added four kills and four aces, while Pagel had nine digs.

The play was at best uneven for most of the match, but for two programs resetting rosters, and breaking in new coaches, the first match of the year was a chance to get used to all the change.

“It was a good early-season test for us. And we have over a week until our next match. So we can use this as a benchmark for things to work on,” McNamara said. “Props to them, they made a lot of adjustments. We cam out hot in the first set, and they were on their heels. But they came back and turned it on. And we fell back on our heels.”

Red Wing does not get the benefit of time off, with home matches against Lake City, on Thursday, and Cannon Falls, on Tuesday.

“We just kept digging, and then the girls started believing in each other,” Lyons said. “We have a long way to go, but that's what we need … We have to keep going, don't take one point off. You might hear me chewing, but that's just because I see you standing there. I'm going to be on them until we go 110 percent. I've got a lot of girls sitting here just dying to get in. But it will come. It will work. I'm very happy for the first game.”