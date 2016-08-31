Girls Soccer: Byron's set plays sink Wingers

The scoreboard didn't indicate it, as Byron left Russ “Cougar” Marshall Field with a 3-0 victory on Tuesday, but the effort against the Bears was leaps and bounds better than the season opener, according to Red Wing head girls' soccer coach David Thurston.

“Overall, I think we played ten-fold better. It was a great performance,” Thurston said. “I saw a lot of outstanding individual jobs. … The score doesn't indicate where we're going to be at the end of the season. It's going to be a process and hey, we're in for the long haul, not for the one game.”

For the second part of the first half and through the early portion of the second half, the Wingers were able to maintain control the majority of the time, getting a couple shots at Byron goalkeeper Phoebe Barnes.

“Once we got control of the ball, we did really good possession-wise,” Thurston said.

At the times the Bears maintained control, they were able to do damage, starting in the corner. In the 17th minute, a corner kick ended up bouncing off the head of Hailey Braaten for Byron's first goal. Then with 8:39 left before halftime, another corner kick caused chaos in front, allowing Taylor Kreitinger to poke the ball past Red Wing goalie Paige Harlow for the 2-0 lead.

“We'll watch game film and do some stuff at practice tomorrow to improve on that,” Thurston said of his team's troubles with corner kicks.

The Bears' final goal came in the 64th minute thanks to a perfectly-placed free kick from Lauren Jensen from 30 yards away that just went over the tips of Harlow's fingers to make it a three-goal advantage.

“The one thing is we didn't allow any goals during regular play. It was all set pieces for them,” Thurston said. “So that's an improvement from last week.”

The Wingers (0-2) are back at it Thursday when they head to Winona for a Big Nine Conference road match.