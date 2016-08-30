Girls Tennis: Wingers drop two matches

A pair of early-week matches did not end well for the Red Wing girls tennis team. On Monday, the Wingers fell 6-1 to Mankato West, and Hastings followed with an identical win over Red Wing on Tuesday.

The Wingers' top singles player, Emily Otteson, picked up both wins for Red Wing, taking down Mankato West's Lexi Miller, 6-4, 6-3, and Hastings' Izzy Kranz, 6-0, 6-0.

“Emily has been playing brilliantly the last couple weeks, and hopefully that continues,” coach Patty Otteson said.

Red Wing (2-5) will continue its five-game road trip on Thursday at Northfield, and Friday at Rochester Lourdes. Albert Lea awaits on Monday, with a home match finally coming on Tuesday, Sept. 13 against Austin.