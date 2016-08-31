Football: New head coach ready to toughen Wingers up

John Ott makes it very clear what he wants from a football team. The new Red Wing head coach wants to run the ball, chew up the clock and, as he puts it, get fans home early from their games.

“If you’re coming to one of our games, we’re not going to score a lot of points because that’s not the style we have,” Ott said. “But you should be home by 9:30 p.m. if things go well. That means we ran the clock, we ran the ball well and we kept the defense off the field.”

For a team that was a high-flying aerial team for years under former head coaches Matt Schultz and Rickey Foggie, that has been quite an adjustment.

“Run plays and throwing plays are different, but we’re getting used to it,” said senior wide receiver Jawon Terry, who caught 27 passes for 639 yards and eight touchdowns last season on the way to All-Area consideration.

Terry will also be a two-way player for the first time in his varsity career. And he’s embraced it:

“They condition us well and now I get to hit. That should be fun.”

Toughness and sacrifice seem to be a theme for the new-look Wingers as they prep for the season opener Friday at home against Big Southeast District rival Northfield. Last year, Red Wing went 6-4, reaching the Section 1AAAA semifinals for a second straight year.

“We just want to play teams tough. We just have to play Northfield as tough as possible,” Ott said. “If we play them tough, then we’ll probably be tough. If we don’t, we’re going to be in trouble. They’re a good test for any team in the state because Northfield’s a good team.”

On the offensive end, what Ott wanted more than anything was a strong offensive line. Three spots were filled in the first week of practice with Ted Nelson at left tackle, Jack Nevitt at left guard and Josh Jilk at center. The right side needed some help, so Red Wing has shifted a pair of players from its projected backfield to the line as seniors David Howe and Seth Morem move to guard and tackle, respectively. It’s an all-senior line now, but Howe was at quarterback during the team’s camp in July and Morem is going back to line for the first time since seventh grade.

“Being one of the bigger players on the team, it strengthens our team and that’s where it starts, in the trenches,” Morem said. “It’s a weird adjustment, to be honest, but everyone’s happy to make the team better.”

Ott added, “We didn’t want to move (Howe) there at all, but we had to do it. It’s just the way it is. David is an amazing lineman and he’s doing a fantastic job. … I’d rather have (a senior-heavy line) any day rather than a senior backfield and a younger line.”

The backfield will be stacked with sophomores, with Amir Sutherlin filling in for Morem at fullback and a combination of Kevin Hall and Mac DeSutter at halfback. Senior Luke Seamans may also see time in the backfield.

“We’re starting to really come together,” Walm said of the young backfield. “We’re just practicing over and over, getting our plays down. … It was a struggle in the beginning but we’ve made progress the last couple weeks.”

With Terry and senior Kipp Adams back at wide receiver, Walm will have plenty of experience to help him out wide during the growing pains. Teddy Tauer and Jordan Rodgers are expected to see playing time at tight end.

“Marcus has got to get up to speed and we got to get up to speed on the line,” Ott said. “But I’ll tell you what: We’re better on the line and we got some athletes in the backfield.”

Defensively, one of the most highly-regarded coaching names in the area will lead the unit as former Goodhue and Ellsworth head coach Clair Austin brings his 4-4 defense to the Wingers.

“Coach Austin is a football genius. He’s been in the game for so long, you can see the defense really clicking right now,” said Morem, who returns as one of Red Wing’s top defensive players after accounting for 66 tackles on the way to All-Area honors. “We got a great, athletic group. Everyone’s buying into the system and it’s easy to learn.”

Morem and Howe look to anchor the unit at linebacker while Nelson and Sutherlin will man the middle of the defensive line. From there, it’s all fair game in the front eight.

“We really only need two true linemen in that defense. You could have nine linebacker types and play it well if guys do what they’re told,” Ott said. “What we try to do is we’re assignment sound. Know your assignment and be aggressive when you get there. Football is simple: It’s blocking and tackling. It’s about getting people to the right spots.”

Ott continued, “I think it’s the same defense that coach Austin has run since he was born. That’s what we’re running and he runs it better than anyone. It’s nice that I don’t even have to think about it.”

There’s plenty to mull over for Red Wing. Most of the team is set to play both ways and Red Wing was unable to field a ninth-grade team. It’ll be a rough road at times, but the way Ott wants to run this team, his goal is to make sure the team is tough enough to handle anything that comes their way.

“If we can have that success like we had last year, that would be fantastic. But the important thing is giving it 100 percent,” Morem said. “No one wants to leave this year knowing they didn’t give everything they had. If we push each other every single game, I know we’ll have a successful season.”

Area football at a glance

Cannon Falls Bombers

2015 record: 5-5 overall, 3-4 Southeast Red

Head coach: Josh Hofstedt

Key returning players: Mason Hofstedt (1,100 yards rushing, 53 tackles, All-Area, All-District, All-Section, Team MVP); Carson Cytracek (24 tackles, 3 sacks, All-Section); Carlton Lindow (30 tackles, 3 sacks, 2 FR)

Key losses: Gabe Hall, Carter Reber, Tanner Carlson, Kyler Banks

First game: Thursday at Zumbrota-Mazeppa

Goodhue Wildcats

2015 record: 9-4 overall, 5-3 Mid-Southeast East

Head coach: Tony Poncelet

Key returning players: Mason Huemann (1,078 rushing yards, 9 TD, 65 tackles, 5 TFL, All-Area); Ryan Schoenfelder (381 receiving yards, 5 TD); Bailee O’Reilly (109 tackles, 5 TFL, All-Area)

Key losses: Jacob Pasch, Calvin Peterson, Casey Deneen, Garett Huemann

First game: Friday at Kenyon-Wanamingo

Kenyon-Wanamingo Knights

2015 record: 8-2 overall, 7-1 Mid-Southeast West

Head coach: Jake Wieme

Key returning players: Calvin Steberg (800 rushing yards); Gavin Roosen (300 yards receiving, 5 INT)

Key losses: Ted Androli, Seth Donkers, Jake Whipple, Luck Rechtzigel

First game: Friday vs. Goodhue

Lake City Tigers

2015 record: 1-8 overall, 0-7 Southeast Red

Head coach: Trevor Narum

Key returning players: Marc Kjos (1, 011 passing yards, 5 TD); Mitch Marien (246 yards rushing, 3 TD, 221 receiving yards, 1 TD); Nate Jasso (57 tackles)

Key losses: Jesse Oliver

First game: Friday at Pine Island

Pine Island Panthers

2015 record: 3-6 overall, 3-5 Southeast White

Head coach: John Stapleton

Key returning players: Josh Milbrandt (381 receiving yards, 6 TD); Austin Keller (All-District); Jake Navratil; Brady Braaten

Key losses: Tristan Akason, Aaron Gillard

First game: Friday vs. Lake City

Randolph Rockets

2015 record: 7-3 overall, 6-2 9-Man South East

Head coach: Chris Stanton

Key returning players: Charlie Wille (All-District); Andrew Wenstrom; Conor McElroy; Alex Ratzlaff

Key losses: David Speight, Zach Sirinek, Michael Landsberger

First game: Friday vs. Houston

Zumbrota-Mazeppa Cougars

2015 record: 2-7 overall, 2-5 Southeast White

Head coach: Darin Raasch

Key returning players: Isaiah Stueber (790 passing yards, 9 TD); Jacob Bennett (Team MVP, All-District); Landon Rauen (All-Area); Caden Steffen (12 TFL, 2 FR)

Key losses: Robby Pollitt

First game: Thursday vs. Cannon Falls