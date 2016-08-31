Miller finding footing at Red Wing

John Miller will take on his first activities director job after accepting the position at Red Wing on July 28. (Republican Eagle photo by Joe Brown)

The new activities director at Red Wing High School was fumbling with his keys while trying to gain access into the conference room. But hardware troubles aside, Miller has made it a point to get out as much as he can with coaches, players and parents to get a sense of the sports culture and community he has walked into after being hired on July 28.

“It’s going really well. We’ve had a great time building positive relationships quickly, not just in the building but in the community,” said Miller, who accepted the job after New Ulm AD Matt Ryan pulled his name from consideration after being offered the job in early July. “(We’re working) with our student-athletes, with all the different stakeholders that are involved with all the moving parts we have here for our activities.”

Replacing Matt Schultz as the school’s activities director, Miller has made the effort to reach out to the Wingers’ coaches in the abbreviated time frame.

“There was an immediate connection. We wanted to get the groundwork laid out while getting to know each other a little bit and know what they needed from me to be successful,” Miller said. “On the back end, the key is the start moving forward and do what we can to move their programs forward so we can help our students and their families.”

And people around the Red Wing community have made it a point to chat with Miller, which he noticed following the school’s fall registration meeting.

“From what I’ve been told, we had a large number of families there,” Miller said. “We have online registration, so I’ll chalk that up to people wanting to see who I was and see what I’m about. We’ve had people stopping by, coming in just to say hi to me and come shake my hand, which has been welcoming. … I love that stuff. There has been an overwhelmingly large amount of support. There’s been a lot of really positive conversations that have been had. I’m looking forward to continuing those relationships with our families.”

And the Red Wing coaches have noticed the effort Miller has made in a short time, noting his energy and enthusiasm after getting the chance to meet him.

In the first week of fall practices, Miller made it a point to go to every fall practice a couple times. “Usually for 15-to-20 minutes. I covered this with my meeting with our coaches: It’s not that I’m there to watch (the coaches) closely, I just like watching our kids compete, no matter what it is. I like watching them prepare and go through the steps to be successful. It’s one of the coolest parts of my job.”

Even as he tries to figure out what keys go with what door, one of Miller’s biggest goals is to reach out to all the students as he becomes more ingrained in the community.

“One of our big overall goals is how can we try to reach every kid in our community,” Miller said. “Trying to find an avenue in making sure they understand what we offer and what we do offer to them, how they can access those opportunities.”