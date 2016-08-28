Cross-Country: Wingers' squads look to reload

The Red Wing boys’ and girls’ cross-country teams are gearing up for the first meet of the season, going through two weeks of practice before heading to the Wabasha-Kellogg Invitational on Monday. Both teams are accustomed to winning, but 2016’s definition of success might mean different things for the teams.

The girls, reigning Big Nine Conference and Section 1AA champions, are coming off a sixth-place finish at the Class 2A meet. The team is not returning whole, as All-State selection Kianna Stewart graduated to the college ranks to run for the University of South Dakota.

But freshman Grace Johnson, All-State and All-Conference as an eighth-grader, will be joined by All-Conference teammate Jasmyn Armstrong, a sophomore, as well as junior Elle Bryant, sophomore Ariana Mollgaard and senior Adelle DeSutter, who each earned honorable mention nods in the Big Nine and finished in the top 25 of the conference meet last year. Eighth-grader Tori Leitner was 33rd in 2015, also earning honorable mention.

While Stewart leaves big shoes to fill (11th overall at state), head coach Jesse Nelson has a group back that is certainly capable of another state bid. Johnson and Armstrong were 25th and 26th at state, respectively, last year, and Elise Leise did not run conference or section meets due to injury.

“Kianna was a great runner, one of the best in school history, but getting Elise back is helpful,” Nelson said. “We had a great summer. Some of our younger kids, like Tori, she’s ready for that step up into a varsity scoring role. And Ariana had a good summer, same for Elle and Adelle. Collectively it was their best summer as a group, from one to 10.”

No coach, no matter the sport, wants to look ahead to the postseason before the preseason has ended. Nelson is no different. But the goal remains to get back to the state meet.

“You can’t look past getting out of the section. Farmington has some good girls, and Lakeville North and South have dominated in the recent past. There’s no gimme to get out,” Nelson said. “We want to continue our success in the Big Nine, make a run in sections, and if we get to state, I think we can improve on that sixth-place finish. If you ask the girls four through six or so, they think they can be better (than last year at state). That’s the difference for us this year. After our top three, there won’t be much time before the next three get in.”

With the depth in place to make state, Nelson will continue to rely on Johnson and Armstrong to be the leaders they are.

“They make their teammates better by being so consistent,” Nelson said.

Boys’ running lighter

The boys also lost an All-Conference runner in George Nemanich. But the returning haul is lighter on accolades than what the girls boast. Sophomore Tom Nemanich was an All-Conference performer last year, and Asa Beckner, Tucker Wallin, Weston Wyatt, Skyler Bennyhoff and Bryan Zucker come back with some experience. But of that group, only Beckner has reached 11th grade; the rest are sophomores looking to take some big steps forward.

“They’re all experienced, they all ran as freshman. And they’re as fast as ever as well. We lost George, but two through seven are much improved,” Nelson said.

Last year’s team struggled in the conference meet but bounced back with a solid showing at the Section 1AA meet, and that gives Nelson something to shoot for with this young group.

“We’d like to be higher than fifth in the conference, but we did take fourth in section, which was a better indicator of our talent,” Nelson said. “We lost the least (amount of talent) in the conference, so that helps us. The section will still be the Lakevilles, and Rochester Century, but I’m confident the boys will improve on last year’s finishes.”

That improvement started this past spring, and it’s hoped the times lost around the football field will show on the grass.

“We watched Tom’s track times approach George’s times last (spring),” Nelson said, “so we’re going from one Nemanich to another to lead these guys.”