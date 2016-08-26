Girls Tennis: Red Wing fights off Lake City for win

Lake City's Kaylee Muenzhuber connects with a forehand during her No. 3 singles match Friday against Red Wing at Red Wing High School. (Republican Eagle photo by Joe Brown)

Red Wing’s Hollie Fehrman attacks the ball during her No. 3 singles match against Lake City’s Kaylee Muenzhuber in Friday’s non-conference match at Red Wing High School. Fehrman won in three sets. (Republican Eagle photo by Joe Brown)

After a pair of Big Nine Conference road triangulars, the Red Wing girls’ tennis team was happy to return home. With Lake City making the trip up Highway 61, the Wingers improved their record to 2-3 after beating the visiting Tigers 5-2.

Early in the season, the outcome has been promising to Red Wing head coach Patty Otteson.

“I’ve been very impressed with the singles play. Our singles play has been very tenacious and it’s been very patient,” Otteson said. “It’s been improving match to match. … They’ve all been trying hard and working toward improvement.”

The Wingers’ top three singles players each secured wins, with Emily Otteson beating Ava Wallerich 6-2, 6-2, and Anika Nybo coming away with her own 6-2, 6-2 win over Sarah Ziebarth. At No. 3, Hollie Fehrman recovered from a second-set loss to come away with a tight 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 victory against Kaylee Muenzhuber.

Lake City’s lone singles win came at No. 4, where Elsie Weinrich regrouped after a first-set loss to take the next two, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

In doubles, Red Wing’s No. 2 pair of Maria Haley and Solveig Roth came away with a three-set victory against Maddie Medvec and Kasi Cronin, and the No. 3 team of Megan Jeranek and Mya Benway was victorious against Sam Henning and Hailey Meincke, 6-4, 6-1.

The Tigers won the top spot in doubles as Ashley Thieren and Emma Brunkow knocked off McKayla Muelken and Amy Jeranek, 6-0, 7-5.

There’s still some work to be done with Red Wing’s doubles, with Coach Otteson focusing on positioning points and how to attack the ball. But in the first week alone, Otteson is happy to see progress is being made.

“I knew this would be a stepping stone as the season goes on and we’re moving up that ladder,” Otteson said.

The Wingers are on the road for three matches next week, against Mankato West on Monday, Hastings Tuesday and Northfield Thursday.

Thursday

Red Wing picks up a split

Red Wing managed to secure its first win of the season in a Big Nine Conference triangular Thursday at Rochester Mayo. The Wingers beat Faribault, 5-2, before getting swept by Mayo in the final match.

Led by Emily Otteson’s 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1, Red Wing swept singles play. Anika Nybo (6-3, 6-0), Hollie Fehrman (6-0, 6-1) and Chloe Struss (5-7, 6-1, 6-1) also secured singles wins.

Red Wing’s lone doubles win against Faribault came from McKayla Muelken and Amy Jeranek.