MSC Southeast set golf tournament for May 25

"Over the years, events like this golf tournament and our August golf tournament in Winona have raised close to $250,000 for MSC Southeast Foundation. This provides essential scholarship funding for our neediest students," says MSC Southeast Director of Alumni and Scholarships Casie Johnson. "Plus the tournament is a great way to build relationships with the Red Wing community and beyond while enjoying a day outdoors."

The golf tournament will be a four-person scramble with a shotgun start at noon. A $5 burger lunch is available on your own. At 10 a.m., tournament registration begins. People can register as individuals or groups; the organizers can pair people up to make a foursome if needed. Mount Frontenac, considered one of Minnesota's most beautiful golf courses, offers challenging golf, spectacular views, and rolling forested terrain.

After 18 holes of golf, everyone comes together for a buffet dinner and silent auction in the clubhouse. Prizes for the top golfers, 10th place and "Most Honest" (last place) are awarded. Silent auction items include theme gift baskets, event tickets and special experiences. West End Liquors has donated a generous selection of wines for a wine pull. To donate items to the silent auction, contact Tracy Kirchner at 651-385-6300.

For sponsorship information or to register for the tournament, Johnson at 507-453-2663 or cjohnson@southeastmn.edu, or go to www.southeastmn.edu/redwinggolf.