DNR bobcat researchers looking for trapper assistance

GPS collars will be placed on predators in Grant, Iowa and Dane counties to provide a more definitive look at how predator abundance and distribution may impact deer populations.

Trappers are encouraged to contact Department of Natural Resources staff at 715-577-6288 if they capture a bobcat that they cannot keep or a coyote that they do not wish to keep. Willing landowners who frequently observe bobcats or coyotes in this area are also encouraged to contact DNR staff, who may be interested in capturing those animals as part of this study.

"Tracking collars will help us better understand bobcat and coyote population size and distribution, habitat use, and what influence they may have on deer," said Nathan Roberts, DNR carnivore and furbearer research scientist. "It is exciting to partner with trappers, hunters, and landowners to help find answers to these important questions."

For more information regarding this groundbreaking project, visit dnr.wi.gov and search keywords "deer research."

To receive email updates regarding deer research in Wisconsin, visit dnr.wi.gov and click on the email icon near the bottom of the page titled "subscribe for updates for DNR topics," then follow the prompts and select the "white-tailed deer research" list.