In this week's Northland Outdoors TV episode, we visit a central Minnesota family which has made a living on harvesting wild rice for four generations.

The crew also travels to Wisconsin for a very special pheasant hunt.

See it all in this weekend's episode of "Northland Outdoors TV."

Northland Outdoors TV debuted on Fox Sports North and many other local ABC affiliates across North Dakota in July. The show is hosted by veteran outdoors radio host Brett Amundson.

The 30-minute show airs weekly at 7 a.m. on Fox Sports North, which airs in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin and upper Iowa. Addition, the show will air at 10 a.m. Central (9 a.m. Mountain) on Channel 6 WDAY TV in Fargo-Moorhead; Channel 8 WDAZ TV in Grand Forks and Winnipeg; Channel 17 KBMY in Bismarck and Dickinson; and Channel 14 KMCY in Minot, Williston and reaching Fort Peck.

Northland Outdoors TV is owned by Forum Communications Co., which is headquartered in Fargo, N.D. A family owned company, FCC owns newspapers, radio and TV stations, commercial printing plants and dozens of other publications in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.