Falconry historian to speak at Audubon meeting

On Tuesday, Sept. 20, the Upper Hiawatha Valley Audubon Chapter will sponsor the program "The Art of Falconry" by Frank Taylor, co-founder and past president of the Minnesota Falconers Association. Taylor has also been involved with a north shore raptor banding program for 47 years.

Over the centuries, many cultures have contributed to falconry's 4,000-year-old history. Taylor's presentation tells the rich history of falconry through artwork only. This slide presentation demonstrates how raptors have inspired humans for so many years.

Taylor also will be bringing his 11-year-old red-tailed hawk, Mim.

The event will be 7 p.m. at the Red Wing Izaak Walton League located at 1010 E. Fifth St.