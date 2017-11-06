Volleyball: Knights keep the 2AA crown

But, the Knights weren't shaken. It didn't matter that it was late in the set.

"We definitely didn't start out strong but we knew we wanted it," said sophomore outside hitter Ally Peterson. "We knew we needed to play hard. We wanted it so bad so we knew we had to start playing harder."

A tip from Corynne Dahl, two kills down the line from Peterson and two straight SWC attacking errors tied the match up at 17-17.

And K-W wasn't done there. The Knights ended the first set on a 13-1 run and used that momentum to clinch a second-straight state berth with a sweep in the section championship game on Saturday, 25-18, 25-15, 25-20.

"It was tough, but we knew we could do it," said K-W senior setter Maddie McCauley. "We came in today and we knew we could do it and have this outcome. We just stuck with it mentally and we executed physically."

After the first set, the Stars (23-9) were out of sorts. The biggest run they could put together after the first set was four points midway through the third set.

"Once we win the first set, we know we can keep pushing," said Knights' senior libero Sydney Way. "Our coach was pushing us and saying, 'Let's get this in three tonight.' And that was really in our heads all night."

After that first-set victory, K-W (22-7) sensed the match was theirs.

"I think they thought they had that one," McCauley said. "When we came back, all the momentum was on our side and we just took it. They didn't have anything left after that."

Offensively, it started with Peterson finding the line on the left side. Once SWC's defense had to adjust, that opened the floor for the rest of the Knights' hitters.

"I just saw where the defense was in the back row and the block and I tried to go where they weren't," Peterson said. "I tried to see the openings the best I could. My setter was putting it in the right spot for me."

McCauley added, "We just worked on mixing it up and spreading it out and not just going to the same place. We had to keep them on their toes."

A year after finishing third place in the Class AA tournament, the Knights enter this year's tournament unseeded and will face top-seeded Maple Lake (33-0) at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

"I'm feeling so proud," said K-W head coach Jen Nerison. "I'm proud of these girls. We started a little shaky on Thursday (in the South sub-section finals) but they flipped it today and they came out focused. They had their eye on the prize and went after it."