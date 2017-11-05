In order to be named All-State, a runner must make the top 25 individually.

Sortland, who was ranked sixth in the state in the final cross-country coaches' poll, was one of five runners from Section 1A to make the top 15.

Lake City's Jacey Majerus approached the All-State mark, finishing in 31st place with a time of 19:51.2. Majerus' teammate, Johannah Clementson, crossed the finish line in 57th place at 20:12.4.

Tierney Wolfgram, of Math and Science Academy (Woodbury), won her second straight state championship with a time of 17:31.6, beating sisters Lauren (18:19.7) and Grace Ping (18:27.5) of Winona Cotter.

Perham was the girls' team champion with a team score of 86, beating Cotter by a point. Annandale (131), Stewartville (137) and Fairmont (165) rounded out the top five.

In the boys' race, Lake City junior Hunter Grimm cut 30 seconds from his state time a year ago, finishing in 54th place with a time of 17:14.5. Last year, he was in 105th place at 17:45.4.

Pine Island freshman Tanner Horton completed the state course with a time of 17:46.6, good for 108th place.

La Crescent's Matt Steiger and Mounds Park Academy's Declan Dahlberg had a photo finish, with Steiger clinching the individual title by hundredths of a second with a time of 15:44.8.

In the team competition, Perham completed the team sweep with a score of 118, beating St. James Area (148), Mankato Loyola/Cleveland (154), Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd (172) and North Shore (175).