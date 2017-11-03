Volleyball: K-W moves into section final

But top-seeded K-W, as it has done with regularity this season, rebounded quickly to take the match 3-1 (21-25, 25-14, 25-18, 25-15) over the second-seeded Saints.

Julianna Boyum was a force for the Knights, recording team-highs in kills (16) and blocks (13), while Corynne Dahl (12) and Ally Peterson (11) also had double-digit kills. Madi Luebke had 15 assists, and Sydney Way 17 digs, in the victory.

K-W (21-7) will face the North champion, third-seeded Southwest Christian (23-8), at 8 p.m. Saturday at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter for the section championship. The Stars beat fourth-seeded Glencoe-Silver Lake, 3-1, on Thursday. The North's top-two seeds, Norwood-Young America and Jordan, bot lost in the sub-section semifinals.