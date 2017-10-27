Cross-Country: Three area girls qualify for state

Lake City was led by Jacey Majerus, who finished 10th, and covered the 5k course in 20 minutes, 22.7 seconds. Johanna Clementson (15th, 20:35.1), Liv Kozlowski (17th, 20:48.2), McKenna Beltz (18th, 20:48.9) and Phebe Nelson (31st, 21:34.7) also scored for the Tigers. Both Majerus and Clementson qualified for state as individuals as they were among the top-eight runners not on qualifying teams.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo's Natasha Sortland (19:27.9) also qualified for state, and was the top area runner, finishing third behind Grace (18:11.9) and Lauren (19:00.7) Ping. ZM/KW, which finished sixth with 156 points, also got scoring efforts from Skyler Jacobson (25th, 21:17.0), Lauren Berg (36th, 21:44.8), Natalye Quam (39th, 21:48.3) and Tess Hokanson (53rd, 22:15.3).

Pine Island finished 12th with 289 points, and Goodhue was 19th with 538 points.

The Panthers were paced by Josselyn Lindahl (21:41.6, who finished 32nd. Jocasta Adelsman (54th, 22:16.2), Alyssa Rauk (58th, 22:21.9), Ally Noll (68th, 22:44.7) and Brooklyn Horton (77th, 23:10.8) also tallied points for Pine Island.

The Wildcats' top finisher was Alex Bien, who placed 83rd with a time of 23:18.2. Goodhue's other scorers were Abby Jonsgaard (99th, 23:56.7), Elisa Smith (115th, 24:47.6), Emma Thomforde (117th, 25:00.0) and Madisen Betcher (124th, 25:28.0).

The state meet is Saturday, Nov. 4, at St. Olaf College in Northfield.