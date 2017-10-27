Search
    Cross-Country: Three area girls qualify for state

    By RE Sports Today at 1:31 p.m.
    Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo's Natasha Sortland came in third at the Section 1A girls' cross-country meet at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester on Thursday. Sortland qualified for next week's state meet. Kyle Stevens / RiverTowns Multimedia1 / 3
    Lake City's Johannah Clementson earned a state invite after finishing 15th at the Section 1A girls' cross-country meet at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester on Thursday. Kyle Stevens / RiverTowns Multimedia2 / 3
    Lake City's Jacey Majerus placed 10th at the Section 1A girls' cross-country meet at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester on Thursday which qualified her for next week's state meet. Kyle Stevens / RiverTowns Multimedia3 / 3

    ROCHESTER — Winona Cotter and Stewartville claimed the two state meet spots on Thursday at the Section 1A cross-country meet at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester. The Ramblers totaled 45 points, led by medalist Grace Ping, while the Tigers finished with 69 points, fending off Lake City's 91 for the right to go to state.

    Lake City was led by Jacey Majerus, who finished 10th, and covered the 5k course in 20 minutes, 22.7 seconds. Johanna Clementson (15th, 20:35.1), Liv Kozlowski (17th, 20:48.2), McKenna Beltz (18th, 20:48.9) and Phebe Nelson (31st, 21:34.7) also scored for the Tigers. Both Majerus and Clementson qualified for state as individuals as they were among the top-eight runners not on qualifying teams.

    Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo's Natasha Sortland (19:27.9) also qualified for state, and was the top area runner, finishing third behind Grace (18:11.9) and Lauren (19:00.7) Ping. ZM/KW, which finished sixth with 156 points, also got scoring efforts from Skyler Jacobson (25th, 21:17.0), Lauren Berg (36th, 21:44.8), Natalye Quam (39th, 21:48.3) and Tess Hokanson (53rd, 22:15.3).

    Pine Island finished 12th with 289 points, and Goodhue was 19th with 538 points.

    The Panthers were paced by Josselyn Lindahl (21:41.6, who finished 32nd. Jocasta Adelsman (54th, 22:16.2), Alyssa Rauk (58th, 22:21.9), Ally Noll (68th, 22:44.7) and Brooklyn Horton (77th, 23:10.8) also tallied points for Pine Island.

    The Wildcats' top finisher was Alex Bien, who placed 83rd with a time of 23:18.2. Goodhue's other scorers were Abby Jonsgaard (99th, 23:56.7), Elisa Smith (115th, 24:47.6), Emma Thomforde (117th, 25:00.0) and Madisen Betcher (124th, 25:28.0).

    The state meet is Saturday, Nov. 4, at St. Olaf College in Northfield.

