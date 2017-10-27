Cross-Country: Two area runners qualify for state

Horton finished ninth with a time of 17 minutes, 28.8 seconds, with Grimm coming in just behind in 10th with a 17:28.8. La Crescent's Matt Steiger was the medalist with a 16:01.6, leading the Lancers to the team title with 85 points. Rochester Area Home School took second with 95 points, while Lake City (129) took fourth just behind Plainview-Elgin-Millville (101). Pine Island (248) was ninth, Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo (552) 20th and Goodhue (708) 23rd.

The Tigers other points-producing runners were Reese Anderson (21st, 18:05.1), Zach Scharpen (27th, 18:08.9), Nash Nelson (34th, 18:19.3) and Ben Johnson (37th, 18:25.0).

The Panthers got points from Danny Langworthy (36th, 18:21.6), Michael Horkey (60th, 19:02.7), Evan Goplen (67th, 19:18.1) and Andy Kroll (76th, 19:34.3).

ZM/KW's Peyton Liffrig led his team with a 91st-place time of 19:56.8, followed by Cooper Utley (93rd, 20:05.0), Will Grimsrud (115th, 20:50.3), Will Mueller (126th, 21:08.4) and Ben Knowlton (127th, 21:08.8).

Derek Alpers was the Wildcats' top performer, finishing 130th in 21:16.6. Kelby Heitman (133rd, 21:30.0), Trent Heitman (146th, 22:11.5), Alex Nelson (148th, 22:20.2) and Zach Smith (151st, 23:02.6) rounded out Goodhue's score.