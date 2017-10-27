Tatum Pickar had 22 digs and an ace for the Bombers, while Kara Loeschke finished with eight kills and 16 assists. Olivia Thomley added six kills, and Shayla Hustad had five kills and a block.

"The girls have been working hard and speeding up our offense, which all starts with a good first ball to our setter," said Cannon Falls head coach Melissa Huseth. "Our setters did a nice job of finding their hitters...and getting our middles in the offense. Sara Twedt and Olivia Thomley attacked aggressively and confidently. (It was a) total team effort."

Byron 3, Z-M 0

Zumbrota-Mazeppa will finish the season below .500 after fourth-seeded Byron beat the fifth-seeded Cougars 3-0 (29-27, 25-13, 25-15) on Thursday in the first round of the Sub-section 1AA-West tournament.

Aspen Brubaker had eight kills and four digs in the loss, with Lyndsey Quam adding six kills and six digs. Megan Johnson (11) and Hannah Mensink combined for 21 assists for Z-M.

The Cougars end the season 11-12.

K-M 3, Pine Island 0

Kasson-Mantorville ended Pine Island's season on Thursday in the first round of the Sub-section 1AA-West tournament. The second-seeded KoMets won the match 3-0 (25-13, 25-18, 25-16).

Megan Quintero's seven kills were a game-high for the seventh-seeded Panthers, as were Jordan Brehmer's 17 digs. Avri Kundert had 12 digs and a pair of aces in the loss.

Pine Island's final record is 10-18.

Section 1AA-East

Cotter 3, Lake City 1

Delaney Issendorf had 15 kills, 16 digs and three aces, but fifth-seeded Lake City fell to fourth-seeded Winona Cotter, 3-1 (25-21, 23-25, 25-20, 25-23) on Thursday in the opening round of the Sub-section 1AA East tournament.

The Tigers finish the season 8-18.

Section 1A-West

Goodhue 3, Medford 0

One lower-seeded team in the Sub-section 1A West won on Thursday, and that was Goodhue. The Wildcats, seeded sixth, beat third-seeded Medford, 3-0.

No statistics were submitted.

Goodhue next face second-seeded Bethlehem Academy at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.

Bethlehem Academy 3, Randolph 0

Second-seeded Bethlehem Academy bounced seventh-seeded Randolph from the Sub-section 1A West tournament on Thursday, taking the match 3-0 (25-16, 25-20, 25-8).

No individual statistics were provided.

The Rockets end the year 9-13.