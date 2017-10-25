Football: Wildcats move on with ease

In an 83-second span in the first quarter, the Wildcats went ahead 15-0 following a 46-yard Mason Huemann rushing touchdown, followed by a 28-yard interception return for a score by Casey Ryan.

The Vikings put in their lone score of the game at the 9:30 mark of the second thanks to a Jake Risus 2-yard run.

Goodhue followed with three straight Huemann touchdowns, from 7, 6 and 3 yards out. Ryan (56 yards), Kaleb O'Reilly (3), Kyle Schoenfelder (45) and Baxter O'Reilly (1) also scored rushing touchdowns.

Huemann led the rushing attack with 191 yards on 20 carries, followed by 61 yards from Ryan, 55 from Schoenfelder and 48 from Logan Ferguson. On defense, Ryan finished with seven total tackles to lead a defense that held Hayfield (0-9) to 122 total yards of offense.

The Wildcats (9-0) are back at home Saturday for a section semifinal showdown with fourth-seeded Fillmore Central. The Falcons (7-2) cruised in their playoff opener Tuesday with a 61-12 victory over fifth-seeded Wabasha-Kellogg.

Section 1AA

Lewiston-Altura 43, Kenyon-Wanamingo 6

Sixth-seeded Kenyon-Wanamingo's season came to a close on Tuesday in the Section 1AA quarterfinals in a 43-6 loss to third-seeded Lewiston-Altura.

The Cardinals opened the game with 34 straight points. Quarterback Dusty Knutson opened things with a 1-yard touchdown run, followed by a 26-yard touchdown pass to Mitch Bonow. L-A added three touchdowns in the second quarter with a 2-yard Knutson run and runs of 3 and 4 yards from Calen McNally. McNally added one more touchdown in the third on a 6-yard run, and Evan Daley nailed a 35-yard field goal for the Cardinals with 6 minutes, 6 seconds to play in the game.

The Knights' lone score came at the 10:14 mark of the third quarter when Tate Erlandson completed a 3-yard touchdown pass to Cole Johnson.

Erlandson was 6 of 16 passing for 36 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Johnson caught five passes for 39 yards. Leading the K-W run game was Nate Bauer with 47 yards on 19 carries.

The Cardinals outgained the Knights 314-151 with an 18-9 advantage in first downs.

K-W's season ends at 3-6.

Section 2A

United South Central 41, Randolph 6

Randolph's jump up from 9-man football to 11-man made for a tough day in the Section 2A quarterfinals Tuesday in Wells as the fifth-seeded Rockets' season ended with a 41-6 loss to fourth-seeded United South Central.

Statistics were unavailable as of Wednesday afternoon.

Randolph closes the 2017 season at 4-5.