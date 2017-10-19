At the 9-minute, 38-second mark of the first quarter, the Wildcats punched in their first score on an 18-yard Kaleb O'Reilly run. Later in the quarter, Casey Ryan punched in another touchdown on a 1-yard run. Six seconds into the second, Goodhue made it a 22-0 game when quarterback Jack Gadient found Mariano Bigalk for a 15-yard touchdown pass.

Carter Danielson had a pair of touchdown runs in the game, crossing the goal line from 11 and 21 yards out. The Wildcats' final touchdown came with 4:05 left in the third quarter on a 72-yard Gadient pass to Ryan Schoenfelder.

Both of Southland's touchdowns came on passes from Carl Mueller to Jared Landherr, from 8 and 46 yards out.

Gadient finished the night 14 of 22 passing for 230 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Schoenfelder was the top target with six catches for 129 yards while Bigalk had five grabs for 66 yards. Leading the Goodhue ground game was Mason Huemann with 13 carries for 83 yards.

Defensively, the Wildcats held the Rebels to minus-1 yard rushing while causing three turnovers. Sven Otterness had six total tackles and two forced fumbles, with Huemann scooping up two loose balls to go with seven tackles and a sack.

The No. 1 seed in Section 1A, Goodhue will open the playoffs Tuesday at home against eighth-seeded Hayfield (0-8).

Kasson-Mantorville 28, Lake City 21

Trailing 14-6 heading into the fourth quarter, undefeated Kasson-Mantorville needed to score 22 straight points in the final 12 minutes to thwart winless Lake City on Wednesday for a 28-21 come-from-behind Southeast Red District win.

With 10 minutes, 23 seconds to go in the game, the KoMets tied the game at 14-14 on a 59-yard touchdown run by Dalton Head, followed by a successful two-point conversion. After a Lake City fumble, K-M took the lead for good after Robby Horsman sprinted 31 yards for the game-winning score. Head added an insurance touchdown with 4:22 to play with a 36-yard run.

That score was needed as the Tigers' Levi Herbst ran the ensuing kickoff back 84 yards to make it a 28-21 game. But, the KoMets managed to kill the clock on its final drive to prevent the upset.

Lake City managed its first score at 2:47 of the first quarter on a 1-yard Aidan Creeley run. Then at 8:01 in the second, the Tigers made it a 14-0 game with an 83-yard pass from Riley Borgschatz to Ethan Bany. Down 14-0 at halftime, K-M (8-0) cut into the deficit with a 1-yard run from Matt Winkle.

Borgschatz was 3 of 10 passing for 99 yards and no interceptions. On the ground, Parker Schurhammer led Lake City with 64 yards on 13 carries while Creeley finished with 24 yards on 11 carries.

The KoMets outgained the Tigers 376-211, with a 345-113 edge on the ground.

Now, the Tigers' focus shifts to the Section 4AAA playoffs. Earning the No. 6 seed in the section, Lake City (0-8) will travel to third-seeded Cannon Falls (2-6) Tuesday at John Burch Park.

Lewiston-Altura 21, Cannon Falls 20

Down 21-0 late in the first half, Cannon Falls managed to score three straight times to end Wednesday's Week 8 Southeast White District game. But, it was not enough for the Bombers to overcome the Cardinals in a 21-20 loss.

L-A got on the scoreboard first with a 37-yard touchdown run from Bradley Miller at the 5-minute, 12-second mark of the first quarter. Sam Puetz crossed the goal line with a 20-yard run before Miller put the Cardinals ahead 21-0 with a 23-yard reception on a Dusty Knutson pass with 1:39 to go before halftime.

Cannon Falls managed to tack on a score before intermission as Jovan Ripley hauled in a 28-yard pass from Brodie Hansen with 13 seconds remaining before halftime. The two-point conversion was no good.

After a scoreless third quarter, Ripley scored again on a 17-yard rush with 10:27 to play, but the Bombers were unable to convert on another two-point conversion. Cannon Falls' final score came with 7:34 to play when Gage Hildebrandt punched in a 1-yard run, with Hansen reaching the end zone on a run for the two points.

Hildebrandt led the Bombers' rushing attack with 53 yards on 15 carries, followed by 38 yards on eight attempts from Chase Reber and 34 yards on six tries from Ripley. Hansen was 3 of 9 passing for 75 yards and an interception. Hayden Strain led Cannon Falls' defense with six tackles while Ripley had three tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

With the regular season over, the Bombers (2-6) enter the Section 4AAA playoffs as the No. 3 seed and will host Lake City (0-8) in the opening round Tuesday at John Burch Park.

Triton 42, Z-M 0

Fourth-ranked (Class 2A) Triton had no problem with Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Wednesday as the Cobras finished with 555 yards of offense in a 42-0 victory.

Triton quarterback Brady Essig completed 5 of 11 passes for 127 yards and two scores, and added 103 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground.

The Cougars got 41 passing yards from Isaiah Nolte (3 of 14) and 28 yards rushing from Jacob Bennett on 12 carries. Z-M had 76 yards of offense in the loss.

The Cougars (3-5) got the No. 5 seed in the Section 1AAA playoffs, and will visit fourth-seeded Pine Island (4-4) on Tuesday.

Grand Meadow 56, Randolph 22

Zach Meyers piled up 327 yards and four touchdowns on 25 carries for Grand Meadow on Wednesday, helping the Superlarks to a 56-22 victory over Randolph.

Andrew Wenstrom did his best to keep pace with Meyers, throwing for 235 yards and three scores on 17 of 28 passing, and adding 52 yards on 13 rushing attempts for the Rockets.

But Grand Meadow led 28-8 after the first quarter, and added 14 unanswered points in the second.

Joey Erickson had two touchdown receptions for Randolph, with Isaac Stoesz also collecting six points through the air.

The fifth-seeded Rockets (4-4) jump up a class for the playoffs, where the team will hit the road to face fourth-seeded United South Central (4-4), in Wells, in the Section 2A quarterfinals on Tuesday.

K-W 34, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 16

Kenyon-Wanamingo will head into the Section 1AA playoffs on a high after snapping a three-game losing streak with a 34-16 Mid-Southeast West District win against Minnesota Valley Lutheran on Wednesday.

Statistics were not available at press time.

Finishing the season at 4-4, the Knights will enter the section tournament as the No. 6 seed and will open the postseason against third-seeded Lewiston-Altura (4-4) on Tuesday.