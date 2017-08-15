Randgaard, who has been the head coach of the Lake City girls golf team since 1988, and coached the boys team from 1989-2009, said it's a chance to do something different.

“Their coach, he ended up taking the women's hockey coach job, and they had an opening. They heard good things about me, like building a program,” Randgaard said. “Their women's team has struggled, and they're hoping I can rebuild that with recruiting. The men's team is competitive. (The job) just came up. It's something I've never had a chance to do before. I like the idea of the kids going from summer into fall, and the recruiting process is intriguing as well.”

Perhaps most importantly for the Tigers is that Randgaard is not planning on leaving the Lake City program.

“I haven't given up on the Lake City job,” Randgaard said. “I have not resigned yet. Oct. 11 is my last (SMU) meet (in the fall) and in the spring, we have two meets. I think the last (SMU) meet is April 21. It's doable to try and do both. I haven't resigned yet. The goal is to do both.”

For three decades, Randgaard has guided Lake City golf, with a combined nine section championships to show for it. And with yet another group of girls coming up, Randgaard is not looking to leave town.

“I have a lot of hours and time into that program over the last 31 years. We have a nice, talented group in the sixth and seventh grade that I'd like to work with. Right now, I'll try it for a year and see how I like it,” Randgaard said.

With SMU, Randgaard admitted the recruiting part of the job was a pull, saying he was curious if he could attract talent that have SMU as a possible destination. But a college job in general must have been alluring, as Randgaard said the process was a quick one, taking just a week-and-a-half from call to hire.

“I got the phone call and went down for the interview and that was good. Now I've been working down there. I even have my own office now. It's a challenge,” Randgaard said. “I meet with the kids Friday, then they have a week off before school starts. And there's no rules about Sunday practice like high school. And our first match is September 1, we have a dual with Macalester (College) in the Cities...It's something that's different, and I'm up for the challenge.”