Baseball: Randolph, Pine Island elminated

Andrew Wenstrom went 1-for-4 with a pair of RBI for Randolph, which had just three hits as a team.

Wenstrom also was tagged with the loss, giving up four runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks with seven strikeouts.

The Rockets end the season 17-5.

Caledonia 10, Pine Island 4

Pine Island had chances, with 14 hits against Caledonia in Saturday's Section 1AA elimination game. But the Panthers were held to four runs while the Warriors exploded for seven runs in the 10th inning to win 10-4 and send Pine Island into the offseason.

Jacob Navratil, Keegan Majerus and Brady Braaten each had three hits for the Panthers, with Majerus coming through with two RBI.

Joe Bauer took the loss in relief, going 5 2/3 innings and giving up seven runs (six earned) on five hits and four walks.

Pine Island finishes the season 17-7.