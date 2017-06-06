Girls Golf: Lake City wins section by triple digits

"I wanted us to take it seriously, and play another good round," said Tigers head coach Steve Randgaard. "I knew we were up 51 strokes (after the first round) and we were going to win it, but I want them playing well before the state tournament."

Lake City did play well, capturing the top three spots individually, with medalist Lexi Geolat leading the way with a 150. Ava Wallerich and Olivia Matzke were next with a 160 and 163, respectively, and Marah Rothgarn finished fifth with a 169, including a second-round, career-low 81.

"I'm hoping we can keep it rolling," Randgaard said, noting that the girls will play a practice round at The Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan on Thursday, then return on Monday to play nine holes before the state tournament begins on Tuesday.

What is Randgaard looking for during the time on the course?

"We'd love to play the back nine (on Monday), but that probably won't happen," Randgaard said. "But that's where the tournament is won and lost, on holes 12-15, if you play those well, you have a good chance of scoring low."