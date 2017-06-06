Search
    Girls Golf: Lake City wins section by triple digits

    By Kyle Stevens Today at 9:36 a.m.
    Lake City's Lidia Wallerich chips onto the green during the Section 1AA tournament Monday at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester. The Tigers dominated the two-day playoff, securing a state spot with a team score of 639, 121 strokes better than second-place . Kyle Stevens / Rivertowns Multimedia

    ROCHESTER — Top-ranked Lake City would've needed to no-show for the Section 1AA final round to not win the team championship. The Tigers did, however, find their way to Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, where the girls would put up a two-day total of 639 to win a section title by 121 strokes over second-place Stewartville (760).

    "I wanted us to take it seriously, and play another good round," said Tigers head coach Steve Randgaard. "I knew we were up 51 strokes (after the first round) and we were going to win it, but I want them playing well before the state tournament."

    Lake City did play well, capturing the top three spots individually, with medalist Lexi Geolat leading the way with a 150. Ava Wallerich and Olivia Matzke were next with a 160 and 163, respectively, and Marah Rothgarn finished fifth with a 169, including a second-round, career-low 81.

    "I'm hoping we can keep it rolling," Randgaard said, noting that the girls will play a practice round at The Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan on Thursday, then return on Monday to play nine holes before the state tournament begins on Tuesday.

    What is Randgaard looking for during the time on the course?

    "We'd love to play the back nine (on Monday), but that probably won't happen," Randgaard said. "But that's where the tournament is won and lost, on holes 12-15, if you play those well, you have a good chance of scoring low."

