Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Baseball: Hard-luck Knights fall in 2AA semis

    By RE Sports Today at 9:53 a.m.

    One hit for both Kenyon-Wanamingo and St. Peter defined Thursday's Section 2AA semifinal.

    The Saints' starting pitcher, Andy Regner, was in shutdown mode. He struck out nine and held the Knights to one hit, a seventh-inning single from Gavin Roosen.

    Still tied 0-0 after the top of the seventh, second-seeded St. Peter won on a walk-off infield single from Andy Regner that brought Owen Little home for a 1-0 victory over sixth-seeded K-W.

    The Knights lost despite a strong performance from Mathew Houglum, who struck out six while giving up five hits and a pair of walks.

    K-W will try to fight off elimination at 1:30 p.m. Saturday when the Knights face 12th-seeded Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial in St. Peter. The winner will face the victor of Le Sueur-Henderson/Medford on Tuesday, June 6 back in St. Peter.

    Explore related topics:sportshigh schoolBaseballKenyon-Wanamingo Knights
    RE Sports

    The Red Wing Republican Eagle covers local sports in Goodhue County and surrounding areas. 

    sports@republican-eagle.com
    (651) 301-7878
    Advertisement