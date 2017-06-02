Baseball: Hard-luck Knights fall in 2AA semis

Still tied 0-0 after the top of the seventh, second-seeded St. Peter won on a walk-off infield single from Andy Regner that brought Owen Little home for a 1-0 victory over sixth-seeded K-W.

The Knights lost despite a strong performance from Mathew Houglum, who struck out six while giving up five hits and a pair of walks.

K-W will try to fight off elimination at 1:30 p.m. Saturday when the Knights face 12th-seeded Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial in St. Peter. The winner will face the victor of Le Sueur-Henderson/Medford on Tuesday, June 6 back in St. Peter.