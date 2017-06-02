Track: Eight area athletes, two relays state bound in 1A

Kenyon-Wanamingo senior Mara Quam will compete at state in three events, starting with the long jump after winning the section title with a distance of 18 feet, 1.25 inches. She also won the triple jump with a distance of 37-4.5, leading a trio of area jumpers to reach state in the triple: Pine Island's Eliza Warneke (second, 36-7.25) and Cannon Falls' Kaly Banks (fourth, 36-6.5, beat qualifying distance of 35-8). Quam's final state spot came in the 100-meter hurdles with a third-place time of 15.25 seconds, which beat the state qualifying time of 15.73.

Along with her state triple jump berth, Warneke also qualified for state in both the high jump (first, 5-0) and long jump (fourth, 17-1, beat standard of 16-9).

K-W's Tess Hokanson also secured a state spot in the 400 with a first-place time of 59.42.

Pine Island's 4x200 relay team of Cassidy Clementson, Sara Schartau, Brittney Arndt and Warneke placed third in 1:47.64, which was .23 seconds behind second-place Rochester Lourdes for a state spot Banks also approached a second state berth after reaching a high jump height of 4-10.

Boys

The Lake City boys' track and field team finished Thursday's section championship with five state entrants.

Among individual events, Ethan Heitman picked up two section titles for the Tigers, winning the high jump (6-4.25) and long jump (22-1.5). Joining Heitman at state is Carl Kozlowski, who was the 800 section champion in 1:55.57.

Two Lake City relays – the 4x400 (Edwin Vasquez, Mitch Mund, Heitman, Kozlowski; 3:28.02) and 4x800 (Mund, Nate Jasso, Denilzo Baltazar, Kozlowski; 8:17.47) – qualified for state after finishing in second place.

After finishing fourth at state last year, Pine Island's Jack Williams will compete at state again in the 800 after taking second on Thursday in 1:57.83. And in the high jump, Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Alex Guse will be the team's representative at state with a second-place high jump of 6-1.

Guse also had a third-place finish in the discus with a toss of 141-7, and Cougar teammate Wyatt House was third in the triple jump with a distance of 42-11. Vasquez had a third-place finish for the Tigers in the 400 (51.28) and Pine Island's 4x800 team of Eric Wittlief, Logan Meurer, Connor Bailey and Williams took third in 8:22.70.

The Class 1A state track and field championship meet will begin with prelims Friday and the championship on Saturday. Class 1A will begin at approximately 3:30 p.m. both days at Hamline University in St. Paul.