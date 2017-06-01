Search
    Softball: Z-M beats Lourdes twice, going back to state

    By Kyle Stevens on Jun 1, 2017 at 11:12 p.m.

    For the fourth time in less than a month, Zumbrota-Mazeppa and Rochester Lourdes faced off on the softball field. The Eagles won the first two, including one on May 26 that sent the Cougars to the loser's bracket of the Section 1AA tournament.

    But Z-M fought back with wins in three-straight elimination games to face Lourdes on Thursday for a trip to the state tournament. The Cougars won Game 1, 7-2, then duplicated the score in the if-necessary Game 2 to head back to Mankato to defend their championship from a season ago.

    Kyle Stevens
    Kyle Stevens is a sports reporter for the Red Wing Republican Eagle. Previously, Kyle worked at the Owatonna People’s Press, as well as KWLM and KLFN in Willmar. You can contact Kyle by phone at (651) 301-7879, via e-mail at kstevens@republican-eagle.com, and follow him on Twitter @RE_KStevens.
    kstevens@rivertowns.net
    (651) 301-7879
