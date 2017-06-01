Softball: Z-M beats Lourdes twice, going back to state
For the fourth time in less than a month, Zumbrota-Mazeppa and Rochester Lourdes faced off on the softball field. The Eagles won the first two, including one on May 26 that sent the Cougars to the loser's bracket of the Section 1AA tournament.
But Z-M fought back with wins in three-straight elimination games to face Lourdes on Thursday for a trip to the state tournament. The Cougars won Game 1, 7-2, then duplicated the score in the if-necessary Game 2 to head back to Mankato to defend their championship from a season ago.
