Advancing to Day 2 as a team are Lake City with 318, Lourdes with 320, Red Wing with 321 and Byron with 331.

The Tigers' Brennan Rothgarn tied with Lourdes' Luke Alexander for the Day 1 lead with 74. Behind Rothgarn for Lake City, Levi Herbst shot a 75, followed by an 82 for Thomas Huettl and 87 from Parker Schurhammer.

The Wingers' top golfer was Cecil Belisle, who was tied for third with 75. Luke Knudsen carded a 79 followed by 83 from Michael Stoffel and 84s from Mac DeSutter and Spencer Kronbeck. Drew Bjorngaard also competed for Red Wing with an 87.

Cannon Falls finished sixth in the team standings with 351, with top scores from Addison Bahr (78), Aaror Lawless (85), Henry Johnson (89) and Isaac Illa (99). Bahr, Lawless and Johnson will all competed as individuals on Day 2.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa was 11th out of 13 teams with a score of 395. Anthony Cylowski had the Cougars' best score of 89 and will compete as an individual along with teammate Jake Smith (95). Corbin Avery (103) and Matt Moreno (108) also scored for Z-M.

Pine Island rounded out the area's scores with a 403, good for 12th. Kaleb Kautz (89) and Cole VanHouten (93) will compete on Day 2 while Noah Kuball (110) and Davis Anderson (111) also registered scores for the Panthers.

Girls

Another trip of the Lake City girls' golf team looks likely as the Tigers hold a 51-stroke lead over the competition after Day 1 of the Section 1A championship.

With its top four golfers in the top five, Lake City shot a score of 319 on Wednesday, followed by 370 from Rochester Lourdes, 375 from Stewartville and 386 from Byron.

Lexi Geolat's Day 1-leading round of 72 was six strokes better than second place, teammate Ava Wallerich with 78. Olivia Matzke was third with an 84 and Lidia Wallerich fifth overall with an 85.

Cannon Falls finished with a team score of 422, with Krystyn Thielbar (96), McKenzie Lockhart (100) and Lauren Lockhart (112) all reaching Day 2 of the tournament. Maggie Bahr missed the cut with a 114.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa had one golfer, Hannah Keach (110), qualify for Day 2 while teammate Alexis Knott carded a 129.

The final day of the Section 1AA championship will return to Eastwood on Monday, June 5. The boys will tee off at 8 a.m. while the girls get underway at 10 a.m.