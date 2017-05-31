Baseball: Roosen, Knights lock up Medford

Collecting eight hits on the day as a team, the Knights got a boost from Micah Johnson, who was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI. Dylan Craig had a double, two RBI and a pair of runs scored, and Peyton Hilke drove in a run while scoring once in the victory.

Medford’s lone hit came in the second inning on a Ben Borash single.

With the win, the Knights will head to second-seeded St. Peter on Thursday. The Saints also advanced to the 2AA semifinals following a 3-1 victory against 10th-seeded Maple River on Tuesday. The winner of Thursday’s game will play for a berth in the section championship game against the winner of No. 1 seed Belle Plaine and No. 4 seed Le Sueur-Henderson at 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Peter. The loser will play against the winner of Medford/Maple River in an elimination game at 4 p.m. Saturday in St. Peter