    Baseball: Pine Island clips GMLOK early

    By RE Sports on May 28, 2017 at 2:59 p.m.

    Top-seeded Pine Island put up nine runs in the first inning, easily disposing of fifth-seeded Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Kingsland in a 16-6 six-inning victory in the Section 1AA-West semifinals Saturday morning at John Burch Park in Cannon Falls. 

    Providing the biggest punch in the Panthers' lineup was Joe Bauer, who was 4-for-5 with a double, five RBI and three runs scored. Brady Braaten wasn't far behind, going 3-for-4 with a double, four RBI and a pair of runs, and Michael Horkey went 2-for-2 with a run driven in. 

    Getting the win was Keegan Majerus, who went 2 1/3 innings in relief. 

    Pine Island will face off with second-seeded Rochester Lourdes in the sub-section finals at 3 p.m. Monday back in Cannon Falls. The winner will take on the winner of Caledonia/La Crescent on at 10 a.m. on June 3 in Rochester while the loser will face GMLOK in an elimination game Monday at 5:30 p.m.

    RE Sports

    The Red Wing Republican Eagle covers local sports in Goodhue County and surrounding areas. 

    sports@republican-eagle.com
    (651) 301-7878
