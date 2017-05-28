Baseball: Pine Island clips GMLOK early

Providing the biggest punch in the Panthers' lineup was Joe Bauer, who was 4-for-5 with a double, five RBI and three runs scored. Brady Braaten wasn't far behind, going 3-for-4 with a double, four RBI and a pair of runs, and Michael Horkey went 2-for-2 with a run driven in.

Getting the win was Keegan Majerus, who went 2 1/3 innings in relief.

Pine Island will face off with second-seeded Rochester Lourdes in the sub-section finals at 3 p.m. Monday back in Cannon Falls. The winner will take on the winner of Caledonia/La Crescent on at 10 a.m. on June 3 in Rochester while the loser will face GMLOK in an elimination game Monday at 5:30 p.m.