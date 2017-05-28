Baseball: Randolph reaches sub-section finals

The Rockets' rally started with an RBI single to center field from Andrew Wenstrom, followed by a bases-loaded walk from Matt Olson that tied the game. Alex Ratzlaff gave Randolph the lead with a one-run single, and Matt Weber made it an 8-6 game with a sacrifice fly.

The scoring continued with a two-run single from Nick Drinken, and Joey Erickson ended the scoring streak with a two-run single to left for a 12-6 advantage.

Wenstrom finished 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a pair of runs scored while Erickson was 2-for-3 with two RBI and a run. Grant Otte was the winning pitcher after giving up one run over the final three innings in relief.

Reed Davis was 3-or-4 with a pair of runs to lead the Lions, who were eliminated later in the day after a 19-1 loss to Rushford-Peterson.

At 3 p.m. Monday back in Winona, Randolph will face top-seeded Wabasha-Kellogg in the sub-section championship. The winner will face the West sub-section champion on June 3 in Austin while the loser will play at 5:30 p.m. Monday against Rushford-Peterson in an elimination game.