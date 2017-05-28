Baseball: Bombers drop two, eliminated in 1AA-West

Against the Eagles in the semifinals, Cannon Falls jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning after Hayden Strain scored on a Michael Benson single. Liam Franken would also plate a run in the inning, scoring on an error.

Lourdes scored a run in the bottom of the third on a Ben Limburg sacrifice fly, then tied the game in the fourth on a sac fly from Caiden Bruns. Then in the bottom of the seventh, the Eagles got the walk-off victory when Hayden Brown reached home on a pop fly from No. 9 hitter Pat Leary.

Gage Hildebrandt led the Bombers with a 2-for-3 outing at the plate. Five other players had a hit apiece for Cannon Falls. Jared Anderson was charged with the loss after allowing three hits on nine hits and one walk with one strikeout over 6 2/3 innings.

Joe Macken and Matt Raymond were 2-for-3 for Lourdes, and Kolton Mullenbach got the win with six strikeouts over seven innings.

With Cannon Falls and GMLOK looking to fight off elimination, the Bulldogs were the ones to strike first, going up 2-0 in the top of the first after RBI doubles from Drew Copley and Zach Burbuny. GMLOK tacked on two more runs in the top of the third after a Zach Myhre RBI single and an error that let Copley reach home.

The Bombers managed to score in the bottom of the third as Hildebrandt reached home on an error, only for the Bulldogs to respond in the top of the fifth on an Ethan Fenske RBI single.

Cannon Falls' final run of the year came on a two-out solo home run from Franken in the bottom of the fifth.

Zach Myhre was 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored for GMLOK while Copley finished 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and an RBI. Burbuny went the distance for the Bulldogs, striking out five while giving up two runs (one earned), six hits and three walks.

Max Bowen was pegged with the loss after six strikeouts with five runs (two earned), 10 hits and two walks surrendered in 6 1/3 innings.

"We couldn't quite recover fast enough from the previous game to make things happen," said Cannon Falls head coach Bucky Lindow. "It was a strange day from the fact that in the Lourdes game, we had 52 percent quality at-bats. That will almost always result in a win. In the GMLOK game, we had two two-out runs, we held them to zero both times after we scored and we answered back twice when they did score. That will also get you a win also. It didn't happen.

"Sad day to say goodbye to this team that has had tremendous attitude and effort all year."

The Bombers end the year with a 15-7 record.