Softball: Wingers bow out of 1AAA playoffs

Eighth-seeded Red Wing needed a dramatic seventh inning against the fifth-seeded Packers, scoring three runs to take the lead in the top of the final inning. Five singles led to the decisive margin, with Skyla Reed tying the game, and Justin Swenning knocking in the go-ahead run.

The Wingers were a threat all game, scoring twice in the first, but leaving the bases loaded in both the first and second innings.

Swenning got the win in the circle, finishing with three strikeouts and two walks and nine hits allowed.

The third-seeded Raiders bounced back from a 1-0 loss to second-seeded Stewartville by taking advantage of eight hits and six Red Wing errors. Swenning was given the loss after allowing five runs in two innings.

Haley Ehlers tripled for the Wingers, while Natalie Boxrud went 2-for-3 in her final high school game.

Red Wing ends the season 3-20.