Baseball: Randolph, Cannon Falls open playoffs with wins

Matt Weber and Nick Drinken each had a hit and two RBI for the second-seeded Rockets, who led 2-0 after the first inning. Andrew Wenstrom and Matt Olson both went 2-for-4 in the win.

Wenstrom also pitched six innings, allowing three earned runs on nine hits but struck out seven in picking up the victory.

Casey Ryan took the loss for the seventh-seeded Wildcats, going four innings and getting tagged for three runs (two earned) on six hits and three walks with four strikeouts.

Taylor Buck went 1-for-3 with two RBI for Goodhue, who finishes the season 5-16.

Randolph (15-3) faces third-seeded Schaeffer Academy at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Winona State in the quarterfinals. If the Rockets lose, they would play again at 3 p.m. If Randolph wins, it would next take the field at 3 p.m. Monday.

Section 1AA

West

Cannon Falls 6, D-E 2

Cannon Falls opened the postseason with four runs in the first three innings against Dover-Eyota on Thursday. The lead held as the Bombers took a 6-2 victory into the next round of the Sub-section 1AA West playoffs.

Third-seeded Cannon Falls was led by Hayden Strain, who had two hits and two RBI. Max Bowen and Gage Hildebrandt each had two hits for the Bombers, who also coaxed six walks off Eagles' starter Brady Williams.

Andrew Egge threw a complete game to pick up the win on the mound, allowing two earned runs on eight hits and a pair of walks to go with eight strikeouts.

Cannon Falls (15-5) will host second-seeded Rochester Lourdes at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. A loss would mean the Bombers play again at 3 p.m., while a win would see Cannon Falls wait to play until 3 p.m. Monday.

GMLOK 10, Z-M 9

Based on seeding, Thursday's game between fourth-seeded Zumbrota-Mazeppa and fifth-seeded GMLOK was supposed the be the closest of the four Sub-section 1AA West games. And it proved to be as the Bulldogs took advantage of five Cougar errors to get the 10-9 victory.

Z-M's Kevin Nordquist went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI, and Willie Heitman added a paif of hits and two RBI as well.

GMLOK knocked out Cougars' starter Isaiah Nolte after three innings, scoring five runs, but just two earned. Kevin Nordquist got the loss, allowing five runs (three earned) in 2 1/3 innings.

Z-M ends the season 8-12.

East

Caledonia 7, Lake City 1

Casey Storlie held eighth-seeded Lake City to one hit and one run in a 7-1 victory for top-seeded Caledonia in Thursday's Sub-section 1AA East first-round game.

The Tigers, who had won three of four games heading into the postseason end the 2017 with a 7-14 record.