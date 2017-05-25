Track: Area athletes qualify for Section 1A meet

In the sub-section 4 meet Tuesday in Byron, athletes from Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Kenyon-Wanamingo, Pine Island and Cannon Falls all secured their section spots.

Z-M's boys had six individuals make the section field in Alex Guse (high jump, 5 feet, 11 inches; discus, 136-1) Robvon Jackson (100-meter dash, 12.26 seconds), Brad Arendt (200, 24.41), Isaiah Steuber (800, 2:06.81) and Mitchell Dahl (long jump, 19-2). All four of the Cougars' relays (4x100, 48.20; 4x200, 1:38.22; 4x400, 3:41.73; 4x800, 8:37.21) will also head to the section championship.

For the Z-M girls, Lana Yeakel (200, 27.79; 400, 1:03.08) and Skyler Jacobson (800, 2:29.80; 1,600, 5:50.33) made the mark in two events while the 4x400 relay will also go to sections after a time of 4:32.84.

Pine Island saw six athletes – Ryan Kelling (110 hurdles, 16.93; 300 hurdles, 43.28; discus, 134-9), Jack Williams (800, 2:01.44), Eric Wittlief (3,200, 10:34.18), Nathan Marx (300 hurdles, 45.05; pole vault, 11-1), Will Warneke (triple jump, 40-10.25) and Peyton Thein (shot put, 42-1) – made their way to the section meet. All four relays (4x100, 48.24; 4x200, 1:40.48; 4x400, 3:41.02; 4x800, 8:35.41) also qualified.

Six Panther girls are also section-bound: Eliza Warneke (high jump, 5-0; long jump, 16-7; triple jump (35-6.5), Brittney Arndt (200, 27.61), Breanna Ihde (400, 1:04.00), Avri Kundert (800, 2:30.75), Jocasta Adelsman (1,600, 5:54.64) and Rebekah Gustine (3,200, 12:45.74). Three relays – the 4x200 (1:49.09), 4x400 (4:18.42) and 4x800 (10:18.73) – will go to the section meet.

Two K-W boys advanced in Cole Johnson (200, 24.17; 400, 54.42) and Sam Ringham (1,600, 4:52.49). Qualifying for three events for the girls, the Knights' Mara Quam broke a 34-year-old sub-section record with a long jump distance of 17-3.75. She beat the record of 17-2.5 previously held by Pine Island's Kris DeBoer in 1983. Quam also qualified in the triple jump (36-4.75) and 100 hurdles (15.69). Also punching their tickets to the section championship for K-W were: Tess Hokanson (200, 27.53; 400, 1:01.29), Lauren Berg (3,200, 12:13.20), Hanna Lentsch (100, 13.85), Juliana Boyum (100 hurdles, 17.60), the 4x100 relay (54.75) and the 4x200 relay (1:49.12).

Cannon Falls will have five section entrants in Nathan Van Zuilen (1,600, 4:54.32), Mason Grimes (3,200, 10:38.54), James Watson (3,200, 10:52.41), Kendric Banks (high jump, 5-9) and the 4x800 relay (8:38.41). Kaly Banks (triple jump, 35-3.75; high jump, 4-10), Julia Jarvi (300 hurdles, 50.57), Grace Hall (100, 13.71), Casey Vagts (3,200, 13:08.01) and the 4x100 (53.90) and 4x800 (11:10.36) reached for the girls.

On Wednesday in the sub-section 3 meet in St. Charles, Lake City had its chance to send athletes to the section meet. For the boys, the group includes Ethan Heitman (high jump, 5-11; long jump, 21-7), Mitch Mund (3,200, 10:12.92), Carl Kozlowski (800, 2:05.20), Alan Hanson (discus, 97-5) and the 4x400 (3:30.58) and 4x800 (8:18.92). The Tiger girls include Ashley Veronen (100 hurdles, 17.70; 300 hurdles, 50.90; high jump, 4-8), Liv Kozlowski (400, 1:01.45), Grayce Adler (long jump, 10-0.5), Daynalyn Jostock (shot put, 31-1) and Julia Anderson (32-10.75). Two relays are also in the mix in the 4x100 (52.27) and 4x400 (4:11.10).

The Section 1A championship will take place in Plainview, with prelims on May 30 and finals on June 1.