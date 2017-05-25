Golf: Lake City sweeps HVL titles
With three golfers in the 70s, led by medalist Olivia Matzke, the Lake City girls' golf team had no problem securing the Hiawatha Valley League championship Wednesday at Eastwood Golf Club in Rochester.
The Tigers finished with a team score of 310, followed by Stewartville (368), Byron (381), Kasson-Mantorville (394), Rochester Lourdes (394), Cannon Falls (407) and Kenyon-Wanamingo (408).
Following Matzke's medalist round, Lexi Geolat and Ava Wallerich tied for second with 77s. Then Lidia Wallerich placed fourth individually with a round of 80. The next closest round was an 86 from Byron's Grace Hillemeier.
Cannon Falls' top round came from Kristyn Thielbar with a 93, followed by Maggie Bahr (99), Mackenzie Lockhart (99) and Lauryn Lockhart (116).
K-W's Shelby Noah had the team's top score with a 97, with Emily Rechtzigel (99), Maddie McCauley (104) and Mariah Peterson (108) also contributing to the team's efforts.
With two golfers taking the course on Wednesday, Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Hannah Keach shot a 96 while teammate Alexis Knott had a 138 for the Cougars.
Boys
With a round of 301, the Lake City boys turned the HVL championship into a Tiger sweep with a first-place showing.
Following Lake City was Byron (321), Rochester Lourdes (328), Stewartville (329), Hayfield (354), Cannon Falls (362), Zumbrota-Mazeppa (374), Kasson-Mantorville (376), Pine Island (378), Kenyon-Wanamingo (406) and Triton (438).
All four of Lake City's golfers were in the 70s, with Parker Schurhammer and Brennan Rothgarn each shooting 74s, good for a tie for second behind Byron's Nick Hillemeier's medalist round of 73. Thomas Huettl finished fourth with a 75, and Levi Herbst rounded out the score with a 79.
Cannon Falls' Addison Bahr finished in a tie for seventh after carding a 79. Other golfers for the Bombers were Henry Johnson (92), Isaac Illa (95) and Aaron Lawless (96).
Shooting the best score for Z-M was Corbin Avery with 89, followed by Anthony Cylkowski (89), Matt Moreno (98) and Jake Smith (101).
Pine Island's Kaleb Kautz finished just outside the top 10 with a score of 80, with Cole VanHouten (90), Michael Quintero (104) and Noah Kuball (104) also scoring for the Panthers.
Kyle Knott and Tanner Angelsted tied for the K-W team lead with 99s, while Seth Kyllo (103) and Bray Olson (105) also adding their scores to the Knights' team efforts.