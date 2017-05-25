Golf: Lake City sweeps HVL titles

The Tigers finished with a team score of 310, followed by Stewartville (368), Byron (381), Kasson-Mantorville (394), Rochester Lourdes (394), Cannon Falls (407) and Kenyon-Wanamingo (408).

Following Matzke's medalist round, Lexi Geolat and Ava Wallerich tied for second with 77s. Then Lidia Wallerich placed fourth individually with a round of 80. The next closest round was an 86 from Byron's Grace Hillemeier.

Cannon Falls' top round came from Kristyn Thielbar with a 93, followed by Maggie Bahr (99), Mackenzie Lockhart (99) and Lauryn Lockhart (116).

K-W's Shelby Noah had the team's top score with a 97, with Emily Rechtzigel (99), Maddie McCauley (104) and Mariah Peterson (108) also contributing to the team's efforts.

With two golfers taking the course on Wednesday, Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Hannah Keach shot a 96 while teammate Alexis Knott had a 138 for the Cougars.

Boys

With a round of 301, the Lake City boys turned the HVL championship into a Tiger sweep with a first-place showing.

Following Lake City was Byron (321), Rochester Lourdes (328), Stewartville (329), Hayfield (354), Cannon Falls (362), Zumbrota-Mazeppa (374), Kasson-Mantorville (376), Pine Island (378), Kenyon-Wanamingo (406) and Triton (438).

All four of Lake City's golfers were in the 70s, with Parker Schurhammer and Brennan Rothgarn each shooting 74s, good for a tie for second behind Byron's Nick Hillemeier's medalist round of 73. Thomas Huettl finished fourth with a 75, and Levi Herbst rounded out the score with a 79.

Cannon Falls' Addison Bahr finished in a tie for seventh after carding a 79. Other golfers for the Bombers were Henry Johnson (92), Isaac Illa (95) and Aaron Lawless (96).

Shooting the best score for Z-M was Corbin Avery with 89, followed by Anthony Cylkowski (89), Matt Moreno (98) and Jake Smith (101).

Pine Island's Kaleb Kautz finished just outside the top 10 with a score of 80, with Cole VanHouten (90), Michael Quintero (104) and Noah Kuball (104) also scoring for the Panthers.

Kyle Knott and Tanner Angelsted tied for the K-W team lead with 99s, while Seth Kyllo (103) and Bray Olson (105) also adding their scores to the Knights' team efforts.