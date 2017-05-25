Softball: Lourdes fights off Pine Island

Collecting just three hits off of Lourdes pitcher Abbey Gapinski, Mya Polzer was 1-for-2 with a double for the Panthers while Haley Bauman and Autumn Pin each collected a hit.

Bridget Kennedy managed to hold Lourdes to one run on five hits and no walks with three strikeouts for Pine Island in the loss.

The Panthers will now play third-seeded Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Kingsland in an elimination game at 2 p.m. Friday in Cannon Falls. The winner will take on the loser of Lourdes/Zumbrota-Mazeppa at 3:30 p.m.