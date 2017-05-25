Softball: Z-M reaches sub-section finals

Natalie Majerus went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI while teammate Hannah Mensink also belted a home run and drove in three runs in a 1-for-2 effort for the Cougars. Brianna Albers finished 2-for-3 with a pair of runs scored.

Lyndsey Quam went all seven innings for Z-M, limiting GMLOK to two runs on five hits and four walks with nine strikeouts.

Still undefeated in section play, the Cougars (16-5) will face top-seeded Rochester Lourdes in the sub-section title game at 2 p.m. Friday at Cannon Falls. The winner will play for a spot in the section championship against the 1AA-East winner on May 30 while the loser will play again at 3:30 p.m. Against the winner of Pine Island/GMLOK.