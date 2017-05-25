Softball: K-W knocked out in 2AA

The Knights' lone run came across in the top of the fourth inning when Brittney Woods drew a bases-loaded walk that brought Brandi Remold home. K-W had just one hit in the game, a one-out single in the top of the third by Sydney Burow.

Remold took the loss in the circle after surrendering 12 runs (nine earned) on 15 hits, one walk and two strikeouts.

The Knights end the 2017 season with a 2-15 record.