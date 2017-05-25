Boys Tennis: Johnson, Schaffer third at sections
The second seed in the Section 4A tournament, the top Red Wing duo of Logan Johnson and Ben Schaffer finished third in the section's individual tournament, which wrapped up on Wednesday.
Johnson and Schaffer reached the section final four after wins over Lake City's Alex Holmgren and Mitch Medvec (6-1, 6-3) and Mounds Park Academy's Karan Jain and Dillon Vue (7-6 (2), 6-3) on Tuesday.
Trying to earn a shot at state, Johnson and Schaffer brought their semifinal match to a third set but could not secure a win, falling to St. Paul Academy's Rahul Dev and Benjamin Konstan, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.
In the third-place match, Johnson and Schaffer ended the day with a 6-4, 6-4 victory against Minnehaha Academy's Arjun Goswitz and Nathan Radtke.
Elsewhere in the doubles tournament, the Red Wing pairing of Konnor Brickey and Coby Castner lost its opening-round match Tuesday against Mounds Park Academy's Leo Chen and Travis Mudge, 6-0, 6-2. In the singles tournament, Lincoln Bryan won his opening-round match against Lake City's Elijah Ender, 6-2, 6-2 before falling in the quarterfinals to top-seeded Jose Williamson of Minnehaha Academy, 6-0, 6-1. Aiden Coyle dropped his opening-round match versus St. Paul Academy's Noah Keogh, 6-0, 6-0.
Lake City's Jacob Miller automatically reached the singles quarterfinals after winning by default over St. Paul Humboldt's Yo Lay Htoo. In the quarters, Miller took a 6-1, 6-1 loss to Keogh. Then in the doubles bracket, the Tigers' duo of Matthew Deegan and Tyler Johnson lost 6-0, 6-2 to Holy Angels' Jackson Arms and Max VanderAarde.