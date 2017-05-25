Boys Tennis: Johnson, Schaffer third at sections

Johnson and Schaffer reached the section final four after wins over Lake City's Alex Holmgren and Mitch Medvec (6-1, 6-3) and Mounds Park Academy's Karan Jain and Dillon Vue (7-6 (2), 6-3) on Tuesday.

Trying to earn a shot at state, Johnson and Schaffer brought their semifinal match to a third set but could not secure a win, falling to St. Paul Academy's Rahul Dev and Benjamin Konstan, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

In the third-place match, Johnson and Schaffer ended the day with a 6-4, 6-4 victory against Minnehaha Academy's Arjun Goswitz and Nathan Radtke.

Elsewhere in the doubles tournament, the Red Wing pairing of Konnor Brickey and Coby Castner lost its opening-round match Tuesday against Mounds Park Academy's Leo Chen and Travis Mudge, 6-0, 6-2. In the singles tournament, Lincoln Bryan won his opening-round match against Lake City's Elijah Ender, 6-2, 6-2 before falling in the quarterfinals to top-seeded Jose Williamson of Minnehaha Academy, 6-0, 6-1. Aiden Coyle dropped his opening-round match versus St. Paul Academy's Noah Keogh, 6-0, 6-0.

Lake City's Jacob Miller automatically reached the singles quarterfinals after winning by default over St. Paul Humboldt's Yo Lay Htoo. In the quarters, Miller took a 6-1, 6-1 loss to Keogh. Then in the doubles bracket, the Tigers' duo of Matthew Deegan and Tyler Johnson lost 6-0, 6-2 to Holy Angels' Jackson Arms and Max VanderAarde.