Baseball: Cannon Falls wins HVL title game

Gage Hildebrandt, who had reached on an error, attempted to steal second base when Hayden Strain hit a double down the right-field line. Hildebrandt never stopped, and scored on the play.

Jared Anderson got the win for the Bombers, pitching five innings and allowing two hits and three walks with three strikeouts. Max Bowen walked one in his one inning of work, which was followed by Chase Reber's save, where he allowed two hits and a walk, but left runners on first and second when a flyout ended the game.

Strain, Carlton Lindow and Elliott Boman had Cannon Falls' three hits.

The third-seeded Bombers will host sixth-seeded Dover-Eyota on Thursday in the first round of the Sub-section 1AA West tournament.