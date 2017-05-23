Girls Golf: Lake City sets school record at Jewel Invite

Lidia Wallerich earned the gold medal with a 73, besting Lake City teammate Ava Wallerich's 73 in a scorecard playoff. Lexi Geolat (74) and Olivia Matzke (76) rounded out the Tigers' scoring as well as the top four in the individual standings.

Lexi Partington (76) of Winona, and Byron's Grace Hillemeier (79) were the only other players to break 80.

Lake City now enters the postseason, with the Hiawatha Valley League meet concluding Wednesday, May 24, and the Section 1AA meet taking place May 31 and June 6.