Golf: Lake City girls snatch HVL win

The Tigers won with a team score of 333, beating Stewartville (376) and Kasson-Mantorville (393). Among local teams, Kenyon-Wanamingo placed sixth with 407, followed by Cannon Falls in seventh with 422.

All four of Lake City’s scoring golfers finished in the top five, led by medalist Olivia Matzke’s 81. Lexi Geolat, Ava Wallerich and Lidia Wallerich were in a four-way tie with Byron’s Grace Hillemeier, with a second-place round of 84.

K-W’s top golfer was Shelby Noah with a 94, followed by Mariah Peterson (101), Maddie McCauley (103) and Sabrina Eggert (109).

Cannon Falls’ best score came from Maggie Bahr with 100. Also scoring for the Bombers were Mackenzie Lockhart (101), Kristyn Thielbar (105) and Lauryn Lockhart (116).

Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Hannah Keach took to the course alone for her team, carding a 103. Ariena Schmidt also went solo for Pine Island with a 110.