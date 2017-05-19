Softball: Cannon Falls drops finale at Hayfield

Hannah Singewald was 1-for-3 with two RBI for Cannon Falls while Amanda Holscher finished 2-for-2. Anja Black and Delanie Otto both crossed the plate for the Bombers. Rachel Huseth was charged with the loss after surrendering 16 hits and 12 runs (all earned).

Cannon Falls (5-14, 0-11 HVL) opens the Section 1AA-West playoffs on Monday.