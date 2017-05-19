Search
    Softball: Cannon Falls drops finale at Hayfield

    By RE Sports Today at 4:56 p.m.

    Cannon Falls’ first win since May 2 proved elusive in the regular-season finale Thursday as the Bombers took a 12-2 loss against Hiawatha Valley League foe Hayfield.

    Hannah Singewald was 1-for-3 with two RBI for Cannon Falls while Amanda Holscher finished 2-for-2. Anja Black and Delanie Otto both crossed the plate for the Bombers. Rachel Huseth was charged with the loss after surrendering 16 hits and 12 runs (all earned).

    Cannon Falls (5-14, 0-11 HVL) opens the Section 1AA-West playoffs on Monday.

    RE Sports

    The Red Wing Republican Eagle covers local sports in Goodhue County and surrounding areas. 

    sports@republican-eagle.com
    (651) 301-7878
