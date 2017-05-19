Softball: K-M powers past Goodhue

With two outs in the bottom of the fifth Bien and Tipcke hit back-to-back solo home runs. Both were also 2-for-4 on the day with a double, with Bien collecting three runs and an RBI while Tipcke drove in two runs. Abby Jonsgaard went 3-for-4 in the loss.

Abby Doerhoefer was charged with the loss after allowing eight runs (seven earned) and 12 hits, including four home runs. She also had two strikeouts with three walks.

After finishing the regular season at 7-10 overall, the Wildcats earned the third seed in the Section 1A-East tournament and will start the postseason at home Monday versus sixth-seeded Southland.