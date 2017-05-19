Weather Forecast

    Softball: Rockets clinch fifth straight conference title

    By RE Sports Today at 4:41 p.m.

    Randolph wrapped up its fifth straight Southeast Conference title on Thursday thanks to a 14-2 win over Lyle-Pacelli in Austin.

    Skyler Turek finished 3-for-4 at the plate for the Rockets with a pair of doubles and an RBI. Mackenna Otte and Megan Erickson were both 2-for-3, with Mackenna tallying a double and an RBI.

    Morgyn Otte was credited with the win after one strikeout with one hit and one walk allowed over three scoreless innings.

    “Great job by the girls tonight as they wrapped up another SEC championship,” said Randolph head coach Dennis Trom. “The girls have been working hard and are now focusing on getting ready for the 1A-East sub-section playoffs.”

    The Rockets (15-2, 8-0 SEC) earned the top seed in the East sub-section and will open the postseason Monday at home against eighth-seeded Rushford-Peterson.

