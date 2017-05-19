Softball: Rockets clinch fifth straight conference title

Morgyn Otte was credited with the win after one strikeout with one hit and one walk allowed over three scoreless innings.

“Great job by the girls tonight as they wrapped up another SEC championship,” said Randolph head coach Dennis Trom. “The girls have been working hard and are now focusing on getting ready for the 1A-East sub-section playoffs.”

The Rockets (15-2, 8-0 SEC) earned the top seed in the East sub-section and will open the postseason Monday at home against eighth-seeded Rushford-Peterson.