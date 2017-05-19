Baseball: Thursday's area results

Brown threw a compete game, allowing four hits and an earned run. Trent Meyer had two hits, including a double, and two RBI for Lake City, with Luke Meincke scoring two runs for the Tigers.

Lake City ends the regular season 7-13 with the Section 1AA tournament on deck for next week.

Cannon Falls 1, K-W 0

Mathew Houglum and Andrew Egge dominated on the mound, but Egge got the win with Max Bowen knocking in the only run for a 1-0 Cannon Falls decision over Kenyon-Wanamingo.

Egge pitched a complete game, allowing six hits with four strikeouts. Houglum gave up just three hits and struck out eight, but did allow a double to Bowen, which scored Elliott Boman, who was running from first on a two-out hit.

Cannon Falls closes the regular season 13-5 and will face Kasson-Mantorville Monday in the Hiawatha Valley League championship game. The Section 1AA playoffs begin next week.

Goodhue 2, Triton 1

Jack Gadient's RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning gave Goodhue a 2-1 victory over Triton on Thursday.

Carter Danielson and Gadient both had two hits for the Wildcats, who also got a strong start from Casey Ryan. Ryan went five innings to get the win, giving up one earned run, four hits and a walk while striking out five. Gadient also had an RBI in the first.

Goodhue ends the regular season 5-15 and awaits seeding for the Section 1A playoffs.

Pine Island 11, Stewartville 3

Pine Island tore the cover off the ball, finishing with 15 hits in an 11-3 win over Stewartville Thursday night.

Derek Rucker went 3-for-3 with two RBI for the Panthers, with Jacob Navratil doing damage all over with two hits, two RBI, two runs and two stolen bases.

Brady Braaten got the win after going 3 1/3 innings. Braaten walked one batter and did not allow a hit.

Pine Island finishes 15-5 and will begin the Section 1AA tournament next week.

Hayfield 8, Z-M 3

Hayfield didn't score until the fourth inning, but the Vikings erased a three-run deficit with eight runs over the fourth, fifth and sixth for an 8-3 victory over Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Thursday.

Kevin Nordquist went 2-for-2 for the Cougars with a double and a run scored. Isaiah Nolte took the loss, giving up eight runs (five earned) on 10 hits and four walks with five strikeouts.

Z-M (7-10) heads to New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Genva on Monday, and then to Lewiston-Altura on Tuesday.

Lyle-Pacelli 5, Randolph 1

Randolph had a tough time against Lyle-Pacelli on Thursday, and in particular Athletics pitcher Taylor Arett. Arett allowed three hits and an earned run to lead L-P to a 5-1 win over the Rockets.

Matt Weber, Nick Drinken and Brandon Ratzlaff each had a hit for Randolph, and Alex Ratzlaff had an RBI.

Weber took the loss, going five innings and allowing four runs, all earned, on five hits and three walks.