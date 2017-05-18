Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Baseball: Big fifth leads Pine Island over Lake City

    By RE Sports on May 18, 2017 at 5:52 p.m.

    Trailing by one, Pine Island broke the game open in the top of the fifth inning for a 9-4 Hiawatha Valley League victory over Lake City on Tuesday.

    Joe Bauer went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI, and also picked up the win after five innings on the mound. Bauer allowed one run on three hits with two strikeouts.

    Braden Aakre and Derek Rucker each had two hits and two RBI for the Panthers.

    Thomas Lewis held Pine Island scoreless through four innings, but allowed eight runs in the fifth, though just two were earned.

    Explore related topics:sportshigh schoolBaseballLake City TigersPine Island Panthers
    RE Sports

    The Red Wing Republican Eagle covers local sports in Goodhue County and surrounding areas. 

    sports@republican-eagle.com
    (651) 301-7878
    Advertisement