Baseball: Big fifth leads Pine Island over Lake City

Joe Bauer went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI, and also picked up the win after five innings on the mound. Bauer allowed one run on three hits with two strikeouts.

Braden Aakre and Derek Rucker each had two hits and two RBI for the Panthers.

Thomas Lewis held Pine Island scoreless through four innings, but allowed eight runs in the fifth, though just two were earned.