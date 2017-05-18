Baseball: Z-M takes care of Goodhue

Cordes got the win after taking over for Grudem, who allowed zero earned runs but was still on the hook for the four unearned. Cordes allowed three hits and a walk and struck out three over four innings. Offensively, Grudem went 3-for-4 with three RBI, a double and a triple.

Carson Morken took the loss, going two innings and allowing one run on four hits. Taylor Buck, Jack Gadient and Nick Thomforde all doubled for Goodhue, with Buck picking up the lone RBI for the Wildcats.