Softball: Panthers capitalize to beat Tigers

Autumn Pin paced the Panthers' offense, going 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored. Katelyn Kennedy had two hits, including a double, with two runs and an RBI, and Katie Jackson finished 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI. The winning pitcher was Jordyn Mathison, who had five strikeouts with eight hits and four walks given up over seven innings.

Alyssa Schmitz was 2-for-4 with a pair of runs for the Tigers. Kasi Cronin finished 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Kayla Chavez drove in a run as part of a 2-for-3 outing. Ashley Thieren struck out eight in the loss, with 10 hits and three walks allowed. Only one of Pine Island's runs were earned after eight Lake City errors.

The Panthers (12-6, 6-4 HVL) travel to Triton Thursday while the Tigers (5-13, 3-7 HVL) wrap up the regular season Thursday at Zumbrota-Mazeppa.