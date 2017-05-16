Search
Children evacuated from Red Wing bus

    Baseball: Bombers clinch HVL Blue title

    By RE Sports Today at 10:10 a.m.

    With a 3-0 win against Triton on Monday, Cannon Falls secured the Hiawatha Valley League Blue division title thanks to a 12-3 conference record.

    The Bombers' Hayden Strain finished 3-for-3 with a run and a stolen base from the lead-off spot. Andrew Egge was 2-for-3 with a solo home run off the foul pole in left field to open the sixth inning. 

    Jared Anderson tallied five strikeouts while holding the Cobras to one hit and six walks over 6 2/3 innings. Chase Reber got the save after recording the final out.

    Cannon Falls (12-5) plays host to Kenyon-Wanamingo on Thursday.

