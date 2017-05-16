Baseball: Bombers clinch HVL Blue title

The Bombers' Hayden Strain finished 3-for-3 with a run and a stolen base from the lead-off spot. Andrew Egge was 2-for-3 with a solo home run off the foul pole in left field to open the sixth inning.

Jared Anderson tallied five strikeouts while holding the Cobras to one hit and six walks over 6 2/3 innings. Chase Reber got the save after recording the final out.

Cannon Falls (12-5) plays host to Kenyon-Wanamingo on Thursday.